Paul Wyntergreen, Tillamook’s city manager since Feb 2011, is set to retire in July. The city has begun its recruitment process for his replacement.
Wyntergreen is from southern Oregon. He lived in Jacksonville, and worked as an administrator for 17 years, where he raised his kids. The kids moved to Portland when they grew up and he followed them, moving to the North Coast in 2011.
“Tillamook was a nice situation with a kind of small-town atmosphere but still easily accommodating for a trip to Portland,” Wyntergreen said.
Wyntergreen has been the city manager of Tillamook for nine years. He did a lot of stabilization in the internal organization in the budget. He also worked on assisting the city in getting out of a difficult issue they had with the Wastewater Treatment Plant. There was a lawsuit related to that and it recently got resolved.
Wyntergreen has also been focusing on downtown revitalization and updated the street scape and economic environment.
“I think we made some major steps,” Wyntergreen said.
There had been a lot of infrastructure work done, like sewers.
“What I was really impressed with was the cohesiveness in the community and how much this community likes to help each other and support each other,” Wyntergreen said. “It is really a welcoming community.”
Jacksonville was like that when Wyntergreen first started but changed a lot through immigration and that has not happened so much in Tillamook, which he thinks is a good thing.
“It’s still good to get outside people coming in but I think the core base of this community fits together nicely,” Wyntergreen said. “I’ve learned that that is a huge thing.”
Wyntergreen built a house in Oceanside about one year ago and plans to retire there. He expects to binge watch tv for three months and catch up on all of the tv shows he has missed. He does not see himself getting into politics.
Wyntergreen looks forward to developing hobbies he has but has not exercised, such a kayaking, other water sports, and number of other hobbies, including artwork. Sculpture and oil painting are his favorites, but he is willing to explore other art forms and dabble in different things.
“I have really enjoyed my time here,” Wyntergreen said. “Working with the council and the rest of the people in the community has been quite enjoyable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.