The United Paws of Tillamook will be hosting A Home for The Holidays Adopt-A-Thon from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Rockaway Lions Club in Rockaway Beach, who sponsors the event. Help find forever homes for kittens and cats in foster care.
United Paws does an Adopt-A-Thon every season, but this is the first year it has been this overrun with kittens and cats, said Kelly Halvorsen, United Paws. Halvorsen said nobody likes the teenagers.
“50 cats need to be adopted,” Halvorsen said. “I have eight in my own home.”
“We will be running a special for teen cats – to take in pairs,” Halvorsen said. “It will be buy one, get one half off.”
All cats will be spayed and neutered, vaccinated and may be microchipped. Halvorsen said expenses would be over $350 for someone to do on their own. By adopting through United Paws, people will only be paying an adoption fee, which is around $65-$100.
Halvorsen said the program is very short on foster care. Adopting a cat is the best way to help, but donating is another great alternative. United Paws needs cat food, money for medical care, and more.
United Paws of Tillamook works to alleviate companion animal suffering by humanely addressing overpopulation and homelessness through low cost spay and neuter clinics, Trap-Neuter-Return, foster adoption and community education programs.
“We lose $20 to $40 for every cat spayed,” Halvorsen said.
United Paws has a thriving rescue/adoption program that has placed over 200 cats in new homes each of the last several years. They operate a low-cost spay/neuter clinic for pets of lower income guardians, and outdoor cats via their Trap-Neuter-Return program. These same needy animals are offered subsidized veterinary care through their Veterinary Assistance program.
United Paws is also in need of volunteers and transportation. They are in the process of remodeling the building for a surgery room and are always accepting donations. Halvorsen said they once spayed 20 cats in six hours. Once the building opens up, it will be open for volunteers.
Halvorsen said they hope to run two clinics a month.
Another way to help is to follow United Paws on Facebook and share their posts.
United Paws also provides an education/outreach program through which they seek to help especially younger generations develop more empathy toward animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.