Facebook met with the Tierra Del Mar community on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Kiawanda Community Center to discuss and receive input from the community on project work activities for the Jupiter Cable System installation on a lot in Tierra Del Mar. The fiber optic cable system and landing site will on a rural residential two-acre zoned property designated as tax lot 3200.
The meeting was attended by over 30 Tierra Del Mar community supporters. Facebook also had a team of 10 people, which included their legal counsel, Phil Grillo, with law firm Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, who led the meeting. They had representatives from Facebook, SubCom and a range of specialty partners and sub-contractors involved in the project.
Construction is set to begin on or about Wednesday, Feb. 19, and last approximately 15 work days. Post-construction activities are scheduled to begin as soon as possible after, and last around five work days. As with any construction project, these are projected dates and may change due to unknown circumstances, however, all construction will take place between Jan. 1 and March 15, and if needed, between April 7 and April 30.
The Tierra Del Mar community have expressed that they continue to oppose the project and the negative impacts it will have on neighboring properties, as well as the negative impact on the safety, character and livability of a residential community.
A citizen asked who would be on the site during the pre-construction inspection. Inspections will take place 30 days before the start of construction. A representative from SubCom said he would be there himself, as well as a number of staff on the site doing inspections. The actual inspection will be very similar to when you buy a new home, the representative said.
Post-construction, there will be another septic system survey, same as pre-construction, which will involve looking at the base, the foundation, etc. to see if anything has changed during that time. Grill said they would get a copy of the report as well as the owner, to be shared privately with the homeowner.
The recent cyber attack on Tillamook County is impacting Tierra Del Mar’s ability to respond to the Board’s decision on the project. Until the county is able to provide the appellants and the public with the board decision, signed Jan. 16, the 21-day clock for filing an appeal to the Land Use Board of Appeals will not start.
