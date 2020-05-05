The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday, April 29, to discuss and consider the Tillamook County Library offering curbside service. This meeting was live streamed, due to Oregon’s current restrictions on public gatherings.
Library Director Sara Charlton said there are a number of people in the county who do not have internet access or computers at home and this curbside service would help keep people entertained while they are home during the stay at home order.
The curbside service would be Monday-Friday from 2-5 p.m. Patrons would pull up to the back door. Other libraries in the state are doing curbside service now, Charlton said. She plans to be on the curb helping.
Chairman David Yamamoto asked about employees coming back into the library after the curbside service and how books will be handled. Charlton said she would ask people not to return their books at this time, but if books were returned, they would be isolated in a separate room of the library for three days. Yamamoto said this could be an extended period of time and asking people not to return books could be an issue.
Charlton said staff will wear facemasks and people will stay in their cars.
“The person would call in the morning with their list, or their request, runners would go get the items and check them out, the librarians would talk with the patrons and see what they wanted,” Charlton said. “We have enough garbage bags, we’ve ordered masks, we’ve ordered gloves, we’ve even ordered those face masks and we think we have everything ready to go.”
The library ordered 20 masks and 1,000 more gloves. The staff can box up returned books in garbage bags and isolate them in a separate room for three days.
Chalrton said there will not be courier service between the Tillamook County Library and the library in Lincoln City.
“I think the commissioners would need to look at your plan,” Yamamoto said. “We would need to see that before I can make a decision.”
Charlton said staff can space themselves six feet away from each other and some staff, who are ill, will not be returning to the library any time soon. She said the items would be isolated for three days and that should be enough time to kill anything contamination.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said she would feel better if the books were held in a separate room for a week, rather than three days.
Yamamoto said if people return books in the plastic bag, they would have to be handled separately. Charlton said the library has been planning and having online meeting about this service.
Charlton will bring her plan to the board of commissions at the next meeting, Wednesday, May 13.
