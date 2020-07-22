Bay City Council dismissed city employee Dave Peterson from his role as city recorder and treasurer during a public meeting Thursday, July 16.
Council President Kathy Baker said the performance review was filled out and documented by prior City Manager Chance Steffey. Steffey had requested a meeting with Peterson prior to his departure from the city.
“Dave did not want to meet with him, or anyone else at the time, so it was passed for council to review the performance review and have discussion,” Baker said. “Based on the performance review, and the summary, the performance rating is a 2.2 so we are continuing the discussion and give Peterson an opportunity to rebut.”
Peterson read his statement into the record. For 30 years, Peterson has worked in county and financial-related jobs.
“I’ve never been the subject of a disciplinary action or investigation,” Peterson said. “My record speaks for itself.”
He is a world traveler and has held many jobs. He is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He is proud to be a CPA and takes his ethics and profession seriously.
Peterson began his position in Bay City on Feb. 18. When working on the budget, he had several concerns regarding the budget structure.
Peterson said time is needed to understand deadlines, workloads and demands of the job. The demands of the job intensified due to COVID-19.
“I managed to prepare a budget while meeting the demands of the job,” Peterson said.
This included monthly payroll for volunteer firefighters, a semi-monthly payroll for city employees, and more.
“Steffey never addressed any concerns with me he may have had with the proposed budget,” Peterson said. “Instead, he left me out of the loop.”
Peterson said McCall had heard the bills were not being paid. Peterson had not heard from any vendors about not getting paid.
After his statement, McCall said the purpose of the meeting was for Peterson to provide information about why he did not do the requirements of the job. He has not addressed why the bills have not been paid. There is a probationary period of six months after hiring. The employee has no right to fight termination of employment.
“We went above and beyond to provide you the opportunity to explain why you could not perform the duties assigned to you, which you were contracted with,” McCall said.
Baker said nobody is more disappointed than her that Peterson was not able to perform his duties as he stated and presented himself when the job interview process was being held, which she sat on.
“I am profoundly disappointed in the fact that he presented himself in such a different light and his capabilities in learning new tasks and accomplishing great strides in his profession,” Baker said.
Baker said when it came to the city, there was insubordination and disrespectful behavior from Peterson. Peterson said he does not waive his right to confidentiality on his performance review and would not address any items in the review.
Peterson said he had been hoping for a tight-knit community but received a political situation instead.
Peterson did not have a witness to speak on his behalf. The council agreed unanimously to terminate his employment.
