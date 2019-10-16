Bay City’s City Council met Tuesday, Oct. 8 for their monthly meeting.
Mayor Christopher Kruebbe expressed interest in doing a boardwalk similar to the one recently built in Rockaway Beach, the Nature Preserve Project. He said the wood work is very well done.
“It always helps to look to the future,” Kruebbe said.
Kruebbe said that surveying would have to be done. Bay City already has a parking lot to Kilchis Point Reserve. He said things like a boardwalk keeps tourists in town a little longer and brings business in. He is interested in possibly partnering with the Salmonberry Trail in the future.
Public Works presented the excavation quote, which was two quotes of the same price, $69,995.46. Quotes are always a set price and three quotes are required in the ordinance. This process can be redundant. A motion was made for this ordinance to go to the Administrative Committee. A citizen said he wouldn’t want the ordinance to be wiped out for other projects and the council agreed that it would still apply to certain purchases.
There was a recommendation for grant writing for the Al Griffin Memorial Park Master Plan project. The motion was passed.
Al Griffin Memorial Park has a skate park, children’s playground, tennis courts, and allows dogs as long as they are leashed. The park has 12 campsites located on the north portion of the park. It has four R.V. sites with water, sewer, and electric.
The Public Works Committee interviewed the top two applicants for the Watt Family Park Playground & Day Use Improvement Project and recommended Shapiro Didway. The motion was passed. Baker was involved in the Park Committee for a while and said Shapiro is very well organized.
“It’s going to be a super positive thing,” Baker said.
Baker said the park will be a community gathering spot.
Mayor Kreubbe asked for consideration of a dog park. Wright is worried about dogs getting illnesses or diseases from other dogs. Kreubbe said people would need to get licenses and shots before being able to come to the park.
A citizen, Jody Daily, asked if the bathrooms in the parks needed updated. The council said a new set of restrooms and showers at the campground will be made, and other restrooms may be updated as well.
There will be a council training with Attorney Christy Monson from Local Government Law Group. The council wants to meet prior to the workshop. There was a motion to hold the meeting on Nov. 11 and have it earlier in the day. The council wants to follow up with the attorney to see what time she could be there.
“We can be a little free-handed sometimes,” Baker said.
Baker said the training will teach refreshers and provide new information for new councilors. Baker doesn’t think it will cost a lot, because the training isn’t an all-day event.
Bay City Fire Chief Darrell Griffith said a single-time training has to be cheaper than the attorney attending every city council meeting, which had been done in the past. Baker said the council will have the tools to self-regulate.
Noxious weeds were a topic of discussion from the council and members of the audience. A citizen brought up that there is a tansy problem near the ditches. Public Works wants to do a survey in the spring and said there is probably some work being done on the highways.
There was a motion to authorize Public Works Director, Chance Steffey, to look at grants and surveying of invasive weeds in Bay City.
The position of the city planner was discussed. Bay City doesn’t currently have one.
“Why doesn’t the county get one city planner for all of the little cities?” Wright asked.
Councilor Wendy Krostag said every town has different ordinances. It was also mentioned that the planning position is not a full time job. One of the concerns was that in the past, Bay City didn’t have a planner who was committed to the City. Baker expressed that Bay City may get pushed to the back.
“It’s a really good idea, as long as things work well,” McCall said of the idea.
