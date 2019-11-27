The Bay City Planning Commission discussed at their Nov. 20 meeting submitted applications for the planning commission.
The planning commission addressed Planning Commission member Gloria Wiechmann’s resignation. Planning Commission member Tom Imhoff said he liked Wiechmann’s insight and experience. The commission passes a motion to accept her resignation.
The commission members talked about the planning commission application from Dan Overholser.
Planning Commission member Pat Vining wanted to know more about Overholser’s degree in park management. Overholser said it is kind of like a park ranger degree with a natural resource base. It is a Bachelor of Science degree. Planning commission member Tom Imhoff said Overholser is also on the County Parks Board.
“This is a really nice park system,” Overholser said. He noted that there are a lot of campsites.
Overholser said planning is one of the most important functions of the city. He plans on working and being actively involved within the commission.
Overholser is also a professional storyteller. He did an hour storytelling at Mana’s Kitchen earlier that day.
“Its something I really enjoy doing,” Overholser said.
You can hear Overholser’s stories every Tuesday at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on KAYN 92.9. Next month, he will be doing Christmas stories.
A motion was made to make a recommendation of Overholser’s application to the city council. This will be looked at during the Tuesday, Dec. 10 city council meeting.
“If we were required to say yes, we would not need a commission,” said Planning Commission member Stephanie Ayhens.
Ayhens said as a commission, sometimes they have to say no to an application and give reasoning.
The commission talked about the planning commission application from Rick Knode. A citizen, Bob, said Knode is well-qualified and knows the contractors from his own experience.
“He’s well-qualified,” Bob said. “And you can see by his application that he has his ducks in a line.”
Bob said Knode doesn’t have an axe to grind; he simply wants to be a part of the community.
“I think he would be a great addition,” said Vining.
Imhoff said Knode has built a home in Bay City and knows the process and that insight would be good for the commission, as some of the members haven’t had the personal experience with that process. Also, because he worked at a high school, he is likely to be a good communicator. He’s retired now and has the time to devote to the planning commission.
The commission passed a motion to put Knode’s application before the city council.
Regarding the planning commission application from Sabrina Pearson, the city council elected to take no action.
