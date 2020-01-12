The Bay City Council held a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 6, for a public hearing to consider Resolution 20-01, a change to budget appropriations and adopting a supplemental budget. The City of Bay City requires “other professional services” to facilitate the transition of creating the office of the city manager and other staffing concerns.
Oregon Law 294.463 allows transfer of appropriations made within a fund for an occurrence or condition, which had not been discovered at the time of the preparation of a budget for this current year, which requires a change in financial planning. The City of Bay City has available resources within the Personnel Services within the Bay City General Fund and Enterprise Funds to transfer to the Material and Services to pay for “other professional service.”
Bay City Mayor Christopher Kruebbe asked new City Manager Chance Steffey if he has received any public comments about the resolution.
“We have not received any comments,” Steffey said.
Tom Imhoff, planning commissioner and on the budget committee, asked if they identified extra funds that were available to make deductions.
“What we had in the budget was $30,000 for the transition of our city recorder,” Steffey said.
Steffey said they were going to have a three month overlap with Linda Downey, previous city recorder, training the new city recorder.
“We’re not having that happen,” Steffey said. “She’s actually retired already.”
The $30,000 was distributed to Materials and Services. The money can be used for hiring out “other professional services.”
There was no other public comments and no discussion from the council. The resolution was passed.
