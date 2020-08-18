The city council of Bay City legalized the easterly portion of Union Avenue during a public hearing and meeting Monday, Aug. 10. This portion of Union Avenue has regularly been used as a through street, in addition to providing access to adjoining properties.
“City utilities, including water and sewer mains and services, plus an adjacent storm drain connected to a storm sewer pipe are located within this area,” the agenda item summary stated. “The City has improved the road by gravelling it for at least the past 15 years.”
The City of Bay City initiated road legalization proceedings for the portion of Union Avenue on June 9.
There are six privately owned properties, which are adjacent to the portion of Union Avenue. On July 20, the city provided these landowners with posted and mailed notice of the legalization process, requesting comments to be submitted prior to the public hearing.
Legalizing the road has made it a public right of way.
Citizen Allen Booth, who lives on Union Avenue, talked about his experience with the maintenance of the street. He has lived in the neighborhood since 2001. He said there was a big uproar about work not being done on the gravel roads of Union Avenue.
Another citizen, Robin Pepper, said the only maintenance the city conducted on the street was when the grindings were put in. Vegetation along the side of the road has never been handled by anyone other than Booth.
The city council approved the legalization of the easterly portion of Union Avenue.
