Bay City Council discussed a City Hall Remodel Professional Services Contract at their meeting on March 10. City Manager Chance Steffey said he contacted the architect, Brittell Architecture, Inc. for cost estimates.
Steffey gave Brittell Architecture, Inc. a tour of City Hall to discuss remodeling. The project consists of remodeling portions of the existing city hall, built sometime in the 1990s.
“At the front of city hall, we have a lot of issues with the way it’s laid out and a lot of distractions for our staff,” Steffey said.
As of now, staff has to go through the city recorder’s office to reach the restroom. Steffey said there are a lot of little things that need to be addressed.
Steffey said they are looking at interior remodeling that will be functional for what the city needs. As of now, there are no escape routes for councilors during a public meeting. There are a 25 people max in the city council room.
Anticipated work includes: creating an office for the city manager within the City Hall building (the city manager’s office is currently located at the public works building); provide additional office space for a plan reviewer; improve circulation so that foot traffic for the printer, copier and restrooms does not pass through office space; relocate the city council bench so that an alternative exit is available to council members; provide more space for those to attend city council meetings; provide a small conference room/meeting space that can be used by city staff for private meetings, or by city council for executive session while the city council chambers remain occupied by the public; incidental accessibility upgrades that pertain to the remodeled area.
The library occupies portions of the structure which will not be a part of the work.
No budget has yet been set. Brittell Architecture, Inc. will assist the city in determining the preliminary budget. They will retain cost estimating professionals or coordinate with contractors as deemed appropriate and pass those costs.
