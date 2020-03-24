The City of Bay City awarded Gary and Carla Albright the John Gettman Award at a city council meeting Tuesday, March 10. The Albrights had been at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum (TCPM) for 10 years.
Bay City citizen Jody Daily interviewed them for her weekly Fencepost article in the Headlight.
“They were instrumental in bringing back the museum because it was in disrepair and wasn’t getting the visitors; it wasn’t getting the money,” Daily said. “The Albrights stepped in and got grants and donations and updated the building.”
The Albrights worked to put a new roof and flooring in the museum and provided new programs. Carla was the chair of the Bay City Arts Center for four years. Gary was very involved in the beginning of Helping Hands. He was vice-president from 2014 to 2019. They left the museum for other opportunities.
The Albrights also worked on the Salmonberry Trail. They were able to get funding and put in trails, signs and a kiosk. Daily said the trail is a jewel for Tillamook County.
The Albrights did hands-on work including digging and cleaning. Daily was told by another couple that the Albrights stop at Kilchis Point and clean the bathrooms every day twice a day.
Gary is teaching Political Science at the community college and also making furniture and selling it. Carla is at the Garibaldi Maritime Museum in a similar capacity as she was at TCPM. She creates events and exhibits and is hands on. At TCPM, she did 15 events in one year.
Gary and Carla met at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She came into a restaurant he was working at.
The Albrights have lived their lives in service to Tillamook County.
This is the second John Gettman award given out, Daily said.
