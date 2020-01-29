Bay City Arts Center’s (BCAC) executive director, Leeauna Perry, is administering art and music classes at Tillamook elementary schools to supplement the district. This project started a pilot project.
Tillamook elementary schools do not have any art teachers anymore. Perry got intrigued and met with teachers at Liberty Elementary and one other elementary school. Perry teaches art in different classes – volunteer-based and all supplies are out of pocket. She integrated an art project in the science classes.
“The schools responded so well,” Perry said.
The project received a grant, which goes to paying for art supplies, Perry said. She said they can buy watercolor paper now rather than use plain printer paper. This year, they incorporated art in math, science, social studies and more. These are once a week, one-hour classes. Students create art projects for that particular class.
According to Perry, some classes are more advanced than others. In a bilingual class, the project was half Spanish, half English.
Students entered art into a gallery at Adventist Health. This will be part of the hospital’s fundraiser for February.
BCAC art director and treasurer, Charlie Wooldridge, runs the DaVinci project, which brings fifth graders from across the region to the BCAC to design and build their own inventions. Perry said the DaVinci Project has been going on for over 10 years. It was started by Wooldridge, who is a founding board member. They go into schools and work with the fifth-grade class.
The kids make a diagram plan in a one-hour class session. A bus transports the students to the BCAC. Materials are brought in – a lot of reclaimed stuff, such as recycled wood. Perry said a lot of robot-style inventions are made from this project. She said students can look at a plastic bottle and could see it as a propellant for a robot body.
“This project is a great way to recycle materials and have a secondary use for them,” Perry said.
Perry said this project is visually stimulating. There are seven different classes that participated. They had a reception to celebrate the art in the gallery. This allows parents to see the students’ artwork for free. A description of the art and artist was next to the art piece.
The DaVinci Project is funded by the Tillamook County cultural Coalition. BCAC President Rob Russel said they are hoping to use part of the grants to make a more advanced sixth grade project. Perry said community investment is important to granters. The supplemental art is funded to go through June.
The BCAC also worked to get a music program in the schools and had a concert in December. The school was willing to work on the project, Perry said. They held a second and third grade concert. The theme was Equity and Equality. There were 600 parents at the third-grade concert and about 400 at the second grade.
The concerts were volunteer-led by Perry. Perry volunteered her time and was thankful for the school being open to the idea.
The BCAC also hosts quarterly, drop in workshops for stone carving. They also have music concerts frequently.
