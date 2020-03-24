Bay City Council discussed council vacancies at their Tuesday, March 10, meeting. The council considered three applications and appointed one new member to the city council.
Applications for city council were submitted by Ed Jones, Gloria Wiechmann and Mary Manley. Mayor Chris Kruebbe said Jones’ application was considered but not chosen. The council also passed on Manley’s application. Weichmann was appointed to the council and sworn in during the meeting.
Applications for the budget committee were submitted by Shaena Peterson and Gary Dennison. Kruebbe said Dennison was the budget committee chair in the past.
“I would like to move to appoint Shaena Peterson’s application,” Kruebbe said.
Peterson and Dennison were both appointed to the committee, along with Manley, who’s application for city council was transferred to the budget committee.
