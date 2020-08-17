A second Back the Blue rally was held Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Hoquarton Interpretive Trail to show support for law enforcement. Organizer Tiffany Jacob organized the first rally on July 11, and after positive feedback, organized a second rally.
Attendees met at the parking lot of Hoquarton Park and dispersed along the sidewalks for the rally.
“Police officers are being injured on a regular basis,” Jacob said of why the rally is important to bring awareness.
Jacob said police officers have a challenging job and deal with loss of life on a regular basis. Jacob was paying attention to what people were posting on Facebook and saw people who were frustrated with riots and discussions of defunding the police.
Jacob wanted to give people an outlet to express how they were feeling. The first rally was organized with help of volunteers who got the word out via social media and by handing out flyers to businesses.
There were about 120 people who attended the first rally over the course of two and a half hours, Jacob said.
At the second rally, Jacob wanted to not only show support for law enforcement, but also use it as an opportunity to give back to the community by hosting a canned food drive.
“I wanted to do something more than just hold a sign,” Jacob said. “I wanted to give back to the community.”
The canned food drive was at a table set up in the parking lot of Hoquarton Park.
Jacob said the 55-gallon barrel she brought for the food drive overflowed by the end of the rally. The food will be donated to First Christian Church for their food pantry and soup kitchen.
Supporters honked and cheered while driving past the rally, while rally attendees held flags and signs and waved. The rally had American flags and “thin blue line” flags, free to anyone who wanted one. Some see the “thin blue line” flag as a tribute to police officers, while others view it a racist symbol, as it has also been associated with white supremacist groups.
“The thin blue line flags to me represent unity with the men and women that have chosen to protect and serve,” Jacob said. “I chose to give them out at the rally as a symbol of solidarity and appreciation for law enforcement.”
A third rally will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
