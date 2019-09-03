Adventist Health in Pacific City and Tillamook will be hosting a shared Pacific City and Lincoln City community Appreciation Picnic at Adventist Health Bayshore Medical in Pacific City on Sunday, Sep. 8 from 1-3 p.m. This event celebrates the community, patients, and clinic staff. This is an annual event.
“We have been hosting the picnic since 2013,” Cherie Sykes Plaisted, Marketing and Communication Manager of Adventist Health, said.
“For the past several years we have hosted community picnics in Manzanita and Pacific City,” Plaisted in a press release. “The tradition was started by one of our physicians, Dr. Thompson, who founded a couple of clinics several years ago.”
There will be free food, live music, and giveaways under the big tent. Live music will be by Donna Jose ANP, beloved healthcare provider and talented musician. A few of Adventist Health’s associates and providers will be there to thank the community for their support.
The complete menu is brisket, vegan sliders, potato salad, baked beans, buns, chips, pie, ice cream, watermelon, lemonade, and water. Free giveaways are lip balm, sunscreen, and hand sanitizer. There will also be a drawing for a $100 gift basket from the Blue Heron. Kids’ games include corn hole, ladder toss, and Jinga.
By attending, the community can ask questions and take a tour of the facility. The picnic is rain or shine. There will be a big tent to keep people out of the rain and smaller tents for kids, gifts, and giveaways.
