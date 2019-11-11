James Cox was drafted into the US Marine Corps September 3, 1969, at 19 years old. Cox said this was before the draft lottery. He was in group 1A, meaning available for military service, a group that was expected to be drafted. Cox reported to Portland, where 400 people waited to be called. Four names were called to be drafted into the US Marine Corps, one of them being Cox.
Cox spent his training in San Diego and was stationed in Virginia for six months. In August of 1970, he was sent to Vietnam. He finished his tour at the end of June 1971, when marine units were pulled out.
Cox’s position in the US Marine Corps was primarily administrative, although he was assigned to outpost. He spent five months relieving units.
“Most of the year was chaotic,” Cox said.
Cox said the year was focused on hit and run missions and explosions. Infiltrators would get within the compound.
“It was pretty nerve-racking,” Cox said.
Cox said that most people accepted the fact that something would happen to them.
Cox served in the Marine Corps until July of 1971 when he came back from Vietnam on the Freedom Bird. Cox said the airplane carried on for several years after the war.
“It wasn’t much of a welcoming homecoming,” Cox said of returning home.
Cox was discharged in uniform on the plane from Los Angeles to Portland. Cox said it was not a good atmosphere to be in uniform. His family lived in Banks.
When he got back, his job wasn’t there for him, so he came to the coast and worked in commercial fishery. He worked on commercial fishing boats out of Garibaldi and Newport fishing for shrimp, crab, salmon and bottom fish. He eventually became captain and co-owner of an 80 foot trawler, which he brought through the Gulf of Mexico and Panama Canal.
“I spent almost 20 years on the ocean,” Cox said. “It was a saving grace for me.”
Three or four people would get on a boat and be gone for several months at a time, Cox said. He worked with other Vietnam veterans, but the group was reluctant to address it.
Cox had a lot of friends and relatives against the Vietnam War, but says his family has always be supportive.
“It was a choice each of us had,” Cox said.
Cox got married, had children, and now grandchildren. He has been married for 45 years and the couple is still very happy, he said. He currently lives in Bay City. He started a family at 32 years old. When one of his sons was four, he realized he needed to give up on working on the ocean, so he could have more time with his family.
Cox became a licensed building contractor.
“This allowed me the opportunity to be home and raise my three sons,” Cox said.
He appreciates that they have grown and found their own interests.
The last 14 years, he has been a construction trades teacher at Neah-Kah-Nie High School and Trask River High School with Tillamook School District.
“It was more about sharing knowledge,” Cox said of teaching. “It became a unique position for me to be in.”
Cox recently retired dur to health issues. Cox was diagnosed with prostate cancer, caused by exposure from Agent Orange during his time in the war.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Agent Orange was an herbicide used by the U.S. military from 1962 to 1975, named for the orange band around its storage barrel. The military sprayed millions of gallons of it on trees and vegetation. Several decades later, concerns about the health effects from these chemicals, including dioxin, a byproduct of Agent Orange production, continue.
Cox had an operation last Friday.
Cox said he appreciates the support he has received from the Veterans Affairs (VA) Office in Tillamook. He said the VA is correcting the gap that was set there before.
“I feel very appreciative to them [the VA], my family, and my country,” Cox said.
