The City of Tillamook, in collaboration with the Tillamook School District, has been working to improve safety measures on the streets near Tillamook High School.
This partnership was established after two pedestrians were taken to the hospital after being hit by cars near Tillamook High School this past fall.
In a letter to the Tillamook City Council, the Public Works Committee wrote that: “The City has been awarded a Safe Routes to School Rapid Response Grant to implement several safety improvements including radar signs, speed bumps, additional street lighting, and a sidewalk on Miller Avenue. The School District has [already] installed Rapid Flashing Beacons at three of the existing crosswalks [on 12th Street].”
The newest suggestion from the Public Works Committee is that the intersection of 12th Street and Miller Avenue become a four-way stop. Currently, the intersection is a three-way stop with a right turn allowed without stopping when heading west on 12th and turning onto Miller Avenue.
The Public Works Committee reports that Tillamook School District Superintendent Curt Shelley is supportive of the idea.
The Tillamook City of Council took the proposal under consideration at their June 15 meeting.
