As announced by the Tillamook County Fire Defense Board in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), the countywide burn ban has been extended until at least Oct. 15. In light of the immediate need for continued fire prevention, the ODF Yard Debris Voucher program has been extended through Oct. 31 as well.
The ODF Yard Debris Voucher program enables residents to dispose of brush and branches at no cost at each Tillamook County Transfer Station: Manzanita, Tillamook and Pacific City.
Vouchers are available online, as well as through ODF, Tillamook Farmers Co-op, Tillamook County Public Works, city halls, fire stations and at the Manzanita and Pacific Transfer Stations. The vouchers say Sept. 30 but will be honored through Oct. 31.
Help reduce your risk of wildfire through the creation of a defensible space, a 30’ non-combustible zone around your home. Defensible space is an effective method to reduce your risk against wildfire.
For more details about this program or recycling in general, contact the Tillamook County Solid Waste Department at www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/SolidWaste or call 503-815-3975
