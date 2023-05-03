The Tillamook branch of WorkSource Oregon will move to a series of temporary locations as of May 1, 2023, as crews prepare a permanent office.
The branch will begin its moves on May 1, when it will operate from a temporary spot at NorthWest Senior and Disability Services’ Tillamook County office, located at 5010 E Third St. Staff will work from this location until May 19.
On May 22, WorkSource Oregon – Tillamook will relocate to its second temporary location, 1902 First St., Suite B, which the organization will call home for about 90 days. Staff plan to move into the office’s permanent location at 411 Pacific Ave. in late summer.
Despite the temporary moves, WorkSource Oregon staff will continue to offer the same quality services and support during the transition period. The office phone lines will remain open and working no matter the location. People can also drop by the temporary locations for help or make an appointment online.
For more information, please contact WorkSource Oregon – Tillamook at 503-842-4488 or go to worksourceoregon.org.
WorkSource Oregon (WSO) is an equal opportunity agency. WSO provides free help so you can use our services. Some examples are sign language and spoken-language interpreters, written materials in other languages, large print, audio, and other formats. To get help, please call 503-947-1680. TTY users call 711. You can also send an email to EmployerServices@oregon.gov.
