Heather Rootlieb has been missing since January, according to her brother, Todd Clayton Jr. A police report has been filed with the Tillamook Police Department.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this woman, contact the Tillamook Police Department at 503-842-2522 or Todd Clayton Jr. at 425-239-8192.
