Travelers everywhere in Oregon should prepare as dangerous winter weather persists this week making road conditions treacherous.
Around the state cars and trucks have found themselves stuck by winter weather and in need of a basic emergency kit. Slides, snow, high water and trees can all block roads. If traveling during this stormy season be ready for a long delay by keeping handy:
- Chains
- Flashlight
- Cell phone and charger
- Food and water
- Flares
- Tools
- Maps
- Blankets
- Extra clothes
- First aid kit
- Ice scraper
The forecast for the next few days around the state offers little relief. Expect snow in the higher elevations, closing some roads and slowing others, and rain in the lower elevations, already saturated.
ODOT crews are doing their part to keep the roads clear and safe and travelers need to remember best safety practices. Near the top of the list is the importance of observing highway signs. Travelers who find themselves stranded after recklessly crossing highway barricades may find rescue slow to arrive.
Take a look at emergency supplies that one of our staff members carries during winter travels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.