As heat rises in the northwest corner of the state, fire managers increased the fire danger level to High (yellow) for recreationists in the Tillamook State Forest. This change took effect on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
All off-highway trails in the Tillamook State Forest will close at 1 p.m. daily during High (yellow) Fire Danger level. Additionally, all campfires and barbeques are prohibited in undesignated dispersed campsites across the forest.
With fire danger at high, campfires are only allowed across the Tillamook State Forest in designated metal fire rings at campgrounds and camping facilities managed by ODF.
Fireworks, exploding targets/tracer ammunition, sky lanterns are prohibited at all levels during fire season. To find public use restrictions on state forestland or any lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry, visit https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.
