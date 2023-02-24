Weather Update: Temperatures will rise this afternoon and fall again tonight to the low 20s and possibly below. Moisture on the roads will freeze and driving conditions could be treacherous Saturday morning.
Please avoid driving Saturday morning and remain cautious throughout the day. Even when it is sunny and above freezing during the afternoons, ice may remain on the road in shady areas where the sun doesn’t hit the pavement.
Heads up: the National Weather Service updated predictions below indicate that snow levels drop back down to 500 feet Sunday night through Tuesday night, so we may be in for more snow on the coast.
There is over two feet of snow at the coast range summit currently. The good news is that National Weather Service models do not indicate sudden warming in the next week that could put Tillamook County at risk for flooding.
Warming Center: CARE, Inc. will operate their warming center Friday night at the First Christian Church, 2203 4th St., in Tillamook, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thereafter the lobby of the CARE office will be open for warming from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday morning, at 2310 First St., suite 2, for warming center guests to access needed services. The CARE warming center will not be open Saturday night.
Standing By: the Manzanita Calvary Bible Church at 560 Laneda Ave. in Manzanita is standing by, prepared to open as a warming center if needed, recognizing that a greater need may arise in the event of a power outage. Folks who need shelter Friday night in North Tillamook County are invited to call emergency manager Randy Thorpe at 503-812-8523. Randy will alert the EVCNB shelter chief and coordinate opening.
Standing by: the Club House at the Kiwanda RV Park in Pacific City. 3305 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City. Folks who need shelter Friday night in South Tillamook County are invited to call emergency manager Randy Thorpe at 503-812-8523. Randy will alert the shelter chief and coordinate opening.
Outages Update from TPUD: Currently there are approximately 435 customers without power. Tillamook PUD crews have been working non-stop since the beginning of the storm. Outages are primarily located in the South Tillamook County area. There is a comprehensive list and up to date messaging on the TPUD website and Facebook page.
Roads Updates: Slab Creek Road is open from Hwy 101 to the Tillamook County Line. Highway 101 at Cascade Head is expected to reopen this evening. There is no update on Cape Lookout Road at this time.
Closures: Tillamook County public schools are closed today. Tillamook County offices are closed, including the Tillamook County Community Health clinics, circuit court is closed, the Manzanita and Pacific City transfer stations are closed. The Tillamook transfer station is open to facilitate garbage truck traffic. Citizens are encouraged not to use the Tillamook transfer station today. Adventist Health-Tillamook is open, and ambulances are operating as usual. Please check the Adventist Health-Tillamook website for clinic closure information.
NWS Forecast for: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon
Issued by: National Weather Service Portland, OR
Last Update: 312 AM PST Fri Feb 24 2023
Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills as low as 5 below in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid-40s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
Saturday Night: Snow and rain. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Sunday: Snow, rain. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Sunday Night: Rain in the evening. Snow. Snow level 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Monday: Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Monday Night: Rain, snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Tuesday: Snow and rain. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Lows in the mid-20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain, snow and freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Thursday: Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
