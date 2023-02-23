Tillamook County is receiving much more snow than what was predicted. Several areas in the co8unty are without dower. There are downed trees along many roadways.
All non-essential county offices will be Closed for the day today.
Tillamook Bay Community College is Closed
Tillamook School District All schools and district offices are closed. Day and evening activities are canceled.
Slick Roads
Most roads within the county are snow covered and slick. The county has received up to 8 inches of snow in some areas.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use tripcheck prior to traveling. https://tripcheck.com/
Forecast from NWS for today -…
Highway 6 closure -
OR-6
MP 5
OR-6, 5 miles East of Tillamook
Comments: A disabled vehicle is creating a hazard and has closed the road. Use an alternate route. Last Updated: 2/23/2023 6:39 AM
Today---Snow showers likely, mainly before 7am. Patchy blowing snow between 7am and 2pm. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 34. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Road closures in Tillamook County
US - 101
MP 96 - 105
US-101, 1 mile North of Neskowin
The highway is closed due to falling trees. Use an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.