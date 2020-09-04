Windows were left smashed Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Tillamook Transit Center. Around 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Jason Boyar, 48 years old, did not have the fare to ride the bus to Netarts and refused to ride.
“After the bus left, he was upset so he smashed the windows,” Tillamook Police Chief Terry Wright said.
At least one set of doors and several windows were smashed, Wright said.
Boyar left the scene but was located right away and interviewed.
Wright said the case will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office. Because of COVID-19 restrictions for the county jail, Boyar was not booked.
Work was being done Friday, Sept. 4, to clean up glass and board up the windows.
