Making a plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible is the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19, flu, and pneumonia, which could be even more important this year as we approach winter.
Data from the CDC shows that COVID-19 safety precautions have helped to keep individuals safe from the flu for the last two years, but that also means our natural immunity to the influenza virus has waned. To make predictions about our upcoming flu season, scientists use evidence about flu rates and severity from flu cases in Australia as they experience their winter when we are in summer. This year, Australia has experienced a rise in flu cases during their winter season and experts anticipate the United States will follow suit.
In addition, research has shown that immunity from COVID-19 vaccines (and COVID-19 infections) decline over time, and therefore it is important to get a booster dose to remain protected from COVID-19. The updated bivalent COVID-19 booster protects against the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 along with the subvariant Omicron, including BA.4 and BA.5. Health experts predict an increase in COVID-19 cases through November as we move into the winter months.
To help keep yourself and your community safe, Tillamook County Public Health strongly recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot and anyone 5 years and older get a bivalent booster as soon as possible. It’s safe (and convenient!) to receive the flu vaccine at the same time you receive your COVID-19 vaccination or booster.
Immunizations such as flu and pneumonia are covered benefits for many insurance plans, including Medicare and Oregon Health Plan (OHP). COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost. Please bring your insurance card and COVID-19 vaccine card, if available, when you plan to receive your immunizations.
You can schedule an appointment at any health clinic or pharmacy in Tillamook County for a flu or COVID-19 bivalent booster. You can also drop-by one of the upcoming walk-in COVID-19 and flu clinics this month and next month hosted by Tillamook County Community Health Centers. See the schedule below:
Central County Location: Tillamook County Fairgrounds Convention Center at 4630 3rd St, Tillamook
- Saturday, October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm
- Monday, November 7th from 10 am to 6 pm
- Tuesday, November 8th from 10 am to 6 pm
South County Location: Nestucca Valley K-8 school in the small gym at 36925 U.S. 101 S, Cloverdale
-Wednesday, October 19th from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm
-Thursday, October 20th from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm
For any questions, call 503-842-3940 or visit https://tillamookchc.org/
Other wellness questions? Email us at info@tillamookcountywellness.org. For more local health and wellness information, visit www.tillamookcountywellness.org or follow Tillamook County Wellness on Facebook and Instagram.
