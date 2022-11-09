Republican Suzanne Weber has won election to represent the 16th State Senate District, with her Democratic challenger Melissa Busch conceding the race late Wednesday afternoon.
Busch’s concession came as she trailed by 13 percentage points in counted votes.
“It has been my honor to run to represent SD16. I’m deeply grateful for the support I’ve received over the campaign,” Busch said in her concession before going on to congratulate Weber.
Weber previously represented the 32nd district in the house of representatives.
