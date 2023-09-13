Despite the recent cooler and rainy conditions that moderated fire activity throughout the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region, fire season continues with a change in the weather pattern underway.
Light east winds are forecasted for later this week with significant warming and drying expected to occur throughout Oregon and Washington.
A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect for southwest Oregon, including the Flat and Anvil Fire areas where warmer and drier conditions with stronger north to northeast winds could keep the fires active into the evening and early morning.
East wind events are common this time of year. They often start in late August, continue into September, and even occur in October some years. East winds produce strong, dry winds west of the Cascades.
They increase potential for wildfire starts and rapid growth on existing fires, however, the severity and duration of east winds varies widely. The east winds in today’s forecast are expected to be moderate in severity.
Much of the Region is already in moderate to severe drought. Fire managers are projecting above normal Energy Release Component (ERC) numbers through Sept. 18, 2023. This essentially means that fuels are drying, and fires are likely to burn at higher intensity.
Overall, fire managers expect to see an increase in fire danger through early next week over much of the Region. This means new wildfires may be challenging to contain until weather moderates again; forecasts show a potential for lighting in south and south-central Oregon. Existing fires that have shown little growth and smoke over the last week may also become more active.
Stay safe and help firefighters with these tips:
- Stay vigilant if wildfires are burning in your area or near your community.
- Know if the area you plan to visit has an area closure.
- Know that conditions may change quickly.
- Adhere to local fire restrictions.
- Sign-up for emergency alerts with your local county.
- Become familiar with evacuation levels.
- Make a plan to keep your family safe.
Visit the website and/or Facebook page for the National Forest you plan to visit for the very latest information on local fire restrictions.
To learn more about how to prevent human-caused fires, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r6/fire-aviation/prevention or https://smokeybear.com.
