The three candidates for Oregon Governor, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, faced off September 27th  in Bend in the race to become Oregon's next governor.

Watch the replay of the debate below, courtesy of NewsChannel 21-KTVZ.

PART 1

Here's Part 1 of Tuesday night's live Decision 2022 debate in Bend, hosted by OSU-Cascades, KTVZ and the City Club of Central Oregon, featuring the three leading candidates for governor: Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek.

PART 2

Here's Part 2 of Tuesday night's live Decision 2022 debate in Bend, hosted by OSU-Cascades, KTVZ and the City Club of Central Oregon, featuring the three leading candidates for governor: Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek. (Our apologies for not providing the final few minutes of the debate, which ran a bit longer than scheduled; we'll endeavor to make the rest available as soon as possible).
