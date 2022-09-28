The three candidates for Oregon Governor, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, faced off September 27th in Bend in the race to become Oregon's next governor.
Watch the replay of the debate below, courtesy of NewsChannel 21-KTVZ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.