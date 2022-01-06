Good day Community Partners, we are opening the Warming Center tonight December 6th at a new location and time, due to the High Wind and Coastal Flood Warning. The YMCA is an amazing partner!
We will be opening at the YMCA located at 610 Stillwell Ave. in Tillamook. The opening time is 9 pm and closing is at 4:30 am.
We should have room for everyone and COVID guidelines will be in place. Guests will receive a sleeping bag and blankets to take with them when we leave. We will take intakes until 10 pm, after that by law enforcement only. Thank you for helping keep our friends, family and community members who are houseless this winter safe and warm.
