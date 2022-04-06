The American Association of University Women – Tillamook, in partnership with the Tillamook Headlight Herald, the Tillamook County Pioneer, and the Pacific City-Woods Chamber of Commerce, are hosting a Candidates Forum for several of the contested races on Wednesday, April 20th starting at 6:00pm. The meeting will be held via Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9618460049?pwd=S3FDT1lBdlhFcHdvVlNNQWVWSGVMQT09
Questions can be submitted via email (in advance) to lisaphipps08@gmail.com or can be submitted during the forum in the chat box. Questions will be read by the moderator. Candidates for positions of County Commissioner, State Representative, and State Senator will be present. This is an exciting opportunity to meet the candidates who may play a valuable role in ensuring the success of our county. This is a chance to hear directly from the candidates about their vision, experience, and goals and how they will help Tillamook County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.