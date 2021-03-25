Tillamook County has 10 new COVID-19 cases this week so far, Tillamook County Health Department reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, March 24.
“We’ll stay at Moderate Risk for the next two weeks,” Administrator Marlene Putman said. “It’s effective on Friday the 26th.”
Putman said people should keep precautions in place, such as social distancing and wearing a mask, even outside, if closer than 6 feet to someone.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said as of Tuesday, March 23, 6,610 people in Tillamook County have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 25 percent of residents have received one dose. Vaccine partners continue to hold vaccine clinics.
“We’re vaccinating approximately 700 eligible residents each week,” Colson said.
Beginning Monday, March 29, all eligible groups will be able to schedule their vaccine appointments online through the new online scheduling tool. The health department will release more information as it become available.
“In order to prepare for the launch of this new online scheduling platform, the Tillamook County Community Health Centers online enrollment – the button for 65 plus – is currently closed,” Colson said.
Colson said those who are currently eligible – Phase 1A and Phase 1B of 65 plus – should email the health department to get on the list at tcchc@co.tillamook.or.us You can also call the vaccine line at 503-842-3914 for assistance in getting scheduled. Those groups eligible March 29 – including adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions, migrant seasonal farm workers, food processing workers, pregnant people 18 and older, and more – are not being scheduled yet.
“We have been promised through OHA about increased allocations,” Colson said about the vaccine supply. “That has also been spotlighted through the federal government and their announcements.”
The health department usually receives their allocation Wednesday or Thursday, Colson added. Colson said they should have more information for the Friday morning update with county leadership.
Local pharmacies are administering doses separately. Anyone who is currently eligible for vaccines can sign up for appointments.
Schedule a vaccine with Safeway at https://www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
Schedule a vaccine with Tillamook Pharmacy via Health Mart at https://bit.ly/38Y1pBx
Those eligible beginning March 29 should be on the lookout for the health department’s online scheduling tool Monday, March 29, at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.