Both the Tillamook County Clerk and the Tillamook County Sheriff have confirmed that local individuals have received calls from a Tillamook number - 503-842-3492 - with a caller ID showing “Tillamook Dem.” The caller tells the person that they are not registered to vote and asks for information to ensure the ballot was sent correctly.
When a return call is attempted to this number, it is not in service. IT IS DEFINITELY A SCAM! DO NOT SHARE ANY INFORMATION!
To keep the record straight, ballots will not be mailed until Wednesday, Oct.14. If you have any question, contact the County Clerk’s office - 503-842-3402 - to confirm you voter registration.
