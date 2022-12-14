At this time the internal lockdown at both Tillamook Junior High and East has been lifted.
The Tillamook Police Department responded and has determined through their investigation, that there is no evidence at this time to support an active threat to our schools.
We understand this may have caused stress for some, but it was imperative that we follow our protocols and work with our community partners to ensure the safety of our staff, students and visitors.
We understand people may want additional information. When appropriate, we will work with the Tillamook Police Department and release any additional information. Please know that above all else, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.
Previous Coverage at 2:33 pm:
At this time both Tillamook Junior High and East Elementary are on an internal lockdown. Students are continuing on with their day as usual, but we can not currently allow parents and/or students in or out of these two buildings.
This decision was made out of an abundance of caution after a threatening call was made to East Elementary. Law enforcement has been called and is conducting an investigation.
Until more information is gathered, we will remain in this internal lockdown for the safety of our students and staff. We will communicate additional information as we have it available.
Respectfully,
TSD9 Administration
Let’s pay attention. Let’s learn from Texas. If things start to show any indication of things going sideways at the schools we should should not ever hesitate to get law enforcement into the schools. Let’s plan now and be prepared. No community is truly safe anymore. Use this incident as a wake up call.
