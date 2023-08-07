The stolen Tillamook County Public Works dump truck was located over the weekend, and a possible suspect has been identified.
TCSO Deputies were dispatched to the theft call at the north county Public Works shop, in the early morning hours of August 3, 2023. Manzanita Police Department (MPD)assisted in the investigation and obtained information on the possible whereabouts of the stolen truck, and a possible suspect.
TCSO Deputies followed up on the information provided by MPD. On August 5, 2023, the truck was located on private property near milepost 11 on Miami-Foley Rd.
Due to its location, specialized equipment was required to extricate the truck. The property owner cooperated with the removal of the truck, and today, Burden's towing and Tillamook County Public Works were able to successfully retrieve it.
"The thief, or thieves, had removed the county logo and some of the emblems from the truck," said Deputy Sean Ahlers. "They also damaged the ignition, removed the air cleaner and one of the nerf bars. One of the front tires was flat as well."
This is an ongoing investigation as the search for the suspect continues. TCSO would like to thank our partner agency Manzanita Police's Officer John Garcia for his assistance in recovering this expensive piece of county property.
