Update March 16 at 5:46 p.m. -
ODOT: Valley, No. Coast: One lane of U.S. 101 is open south of Wheeler at milepost 47 following an overnight closure for a landslide. Traffic will be flagged through the single lane until repairs are completed, which may take several weeks. Expect delays in the area and watch for crews. More Info Here UPDATE
Update March 16 at 8:46 a.m. -
ODOT: Valley, No. Coast: U.S. 101 is closed by a landslide south of Wheeler, at milepost 47. Cleanup is underway and a late afternoon opening is planned. That could change based on conditions. Check TripCheck.com for current road status. Traffic is detoured over Miami-Foley Road but the route is length restricted so longer trucks need to take alternate routes. More Info Here UPDATE
Update March 15 at 4:54 p.m. -
ODOT: Valley, No. Coast: U.S. 101 remains closed by an active landslide south of Wheeler, at milepost 47. There is no estimate on reopening. The hillside will be reassessed for stability on Wednesday. Traffic is detoured over Miami-Foley Road but the route is length restricted so longer trucks need to take alternate routes. More Info Here UPDATE
Update March 15 at 3:45 p.m. -
Neah-Kah-Nie School District: The rockslide at MP 47 (Jetty Fishery), Highway 101 remains closed, Use Miami Foley route. (Effective tomorrow - Wed Mar 16th) schools will start on time, buses will be running late. More Info Here UPDATE
Update March 15 at 8:52 a.m. -
Oregon Department of Transportation: North Coast: U.S. 101 is closed by an active landslide south of Wheeler, at milepost 47. Traffic is being detoured over Miami-Foley Road. There are length limits on the detour and longer trucks should take alternate routes. The road is expected to be closed at least through tonight (Tuesday).
8:00am : Rock slide at Jetty Fishery, highway 101 is closed, possibly all day. Use Miami Foley route.
Neah-Kah-Nie School District Schools will start on time, buses will be running late.
Headlight Herald will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
