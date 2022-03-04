Update at 1:45 PM:
The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team is continuing its investigation of an incident that occurred yesterday, March 3, 2022, in southern Tillamook County. As with all active major crime investigations, information will only be released to the public that will not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.
“As stated in our earlier press release, at approximately 8:47 pm last night, an officer involved shooting occurred on US Highway 101, near milepost 94, south of the Winema Viewpoint in southern Tillamook County,” said Tillamook County Sheriff Joshua Brown. “The incident began as a pursuit in Lincoln County, which included officers from the Oregon State Police (OSP), Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and Lincoln City Police (LCPD). During this incident, the male occupant of the vehicle told police that he had a bomb in the vehicle and made threats to take the female driver’s life and his own.”
The vehicle was stopped using spike strips. The suspect stayed in the vehicle and would not let the female driver exit the vehicle. OSP SWAT and an LCSO Negotiator responded to the scene. Negotiations continued for more than two hours when OSP SWAT engaged with the suspect. Shots were fired as the female was being rescued from the car. The male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased male was identified as Alfred Calvin Moss III, 44, of Lincoln County.
Because the four officers involved in the shooting were members of OSP SWAT, the Oregon State Police requested TCSO, as an outside agency, to assume lead on the investigation as required by their Officer Involved Shooting (OIS) policy. The four OSP Troopers involved were also placed on administrative leave per policy.
The OSP Bomb Squad responded and safely removed a suspected explosive device from the vehicle.
The Oregon State Forensic Services Division (Crime Lab) arrived and assisted TCSO with processing the scene.
TCSO investigators are being assisted by members of the Tillamook County Major Crimes from Manzanita Police and Tillamook Police, as well as Investigators from the Lincoln City Police also assisted.
------
Update at 11:58 AM - All lanes are now open on U.S. 101 following police activity north of Neskowin between mileposts 94 and 95.
------
On March 3, 2022, at approximately 8:47 pm, an officer involved shooting occurred on US Highway 101, near milepost 94, south of the Winema Viewpoint in southern Tillamook County.
The incident occurred following a pursuit that originated in Lincoln County where officers were involved in a slow-speed pursuit of a Gold Chrysler 300.
It was reported that the vehicle contained an explosive device, and that the adult male passenger of the vehicle was threatening to detonate the device and was assaulting the adult female driver.
The vehicle was disabled using spike strips and the shooting occurred following a more than two-hour standoff. One adult male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no further danger to the public from this incident.
This is an active investigation and as of this writing, Major Crime Investigators are still on scene and Highway 101 is still closed in the area. More information will be released when appropriate.
