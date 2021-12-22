Tillamook County Health Department reported during a community update Tuesday, Dec. 21, 29 COVID-19 cases for the weekend case count from Dec. 17-19. The 7-day case count from Dec. 12-18 was 71. The 14-day case count from Dec. 5-18 was 147.
“For the month to date through Dec. 19, we’ve had 160 cases,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said.
Tillamook County has seen 48 COVID-related deaths, as of Dec. 21. Thirty-nine of those individuals were not vaccinated, eight were fully vaccinated and one had no vaccine record.
“We have three confirmed outbreaks, 14 pending investigation, for a total of 17 under monitoring,” Colson said.
Four cases of the omicron variant have been detected in Oregon, three of them being from Multnomah and Washington counties and one from Lane County, Colson said. Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) reports Oregon has an estimated three weeks to prepare for a surge in cases due to omicron.
“There’s still much unknown about the omicron variant but it appears to be more easily spread than previous variants, being more transmissible and in addition to affecting those not yet vaccinated, can infect fully vaccinated individuals, especially those that have not yet received their booster shot,” Colson said.
Colson said we can prepare for the upcoming surge by increasing the number of people getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated and wearing a mask in indoor public spaces.
“We must double down on following the measures,” Colson said. “That will help keep us as safe as possible.”
COVID-19 testing remains available through the health center at the acute care clinic, located at 2111 8th St. in Tillamook. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required. Call 503-842-3900 to schedule an appointment. Testing is also available at Adventist Health, Rinehart Clinic and local pharmacies.
The health center’s walk-in vaccine clinic at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds Convention Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.
“Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for your first, second, third and booster doses, as well as flu and pneumonia vaccines will be available there,” Colson said. “We do not have Johnson & Johnson available anymore at the walk-in clinic.”
Adventist Health, Rinehart Clinic and local pharmacies also have vaccines available.
Regarding holiday gatherings, the health department states one of the most important things you can do is ask everyone at your gathering to be fully vaccinated and receive a booster shot.
“In addition, Tillamook County Public Health recommends the following safety precautions: To limit exposure, keep your gatherings small, recommend to only gather with people in your household or try a virtual option to add in others. If you do choose to gather with the news of the predicted upcoming surge, please be extra mindful of your choices. Consider avoiding contact with others outside your household, five to seven days prior to your gathering.”
Colson said at-home COVID-19 tests may be a good idea to use before traveling or gathering with others. Try to avoid sharing utensils, plate and glasses, and continue to wear a mask.
“Traveling by car with members of your own household is the safest method [of travel],” Colson said. “If you do go by air or public transit, please remember to always wear a proper-fitting mask and avoid eating or drinking, especially in crowded situations.”
