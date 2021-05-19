On Tuesday, May 18, Tillamook County voters hit the polls to decide district elections. The unofficial votes have been tallied and the county clerk’s office has 20 days to certify. Voter turnout for Tillamook County was 32.44 percent, as of 11:45 p.m. May 18.
Unofficial results show Matt Kelly won Tillamook County Emergency Communications District 911 Director, position 3. Kelly got 3,739 votes compared to challenger Christopher Kruebbe, who received 1,401.
It was a close race for incumbents running for Tillamook County Transportation District Director, position 3. Linda Adler received 2,758 votes; her challenger, Jackie Edwards, received 2,177.
The race for Tillamook County Transportation District Director, position 5 was also a close race. Mary B. Johnson received 2,830 and Chris Kell received 2,390.
Neah-Kah-Nie School District Director, zone 4, was another slim margin as of election night, with Mike Wantland receiving 959 votes and Damian Laviolette receiving 947.
Shane Stuart won a seat on Nestucca School District Director, position 5 with 489 votes. Challenger Mary Groves received 347 votes.
A strong race for Tillamook School District Director, position 1 was fought, with Matthew Petty receiving 1,669 votes on election night, and Andrea Goss receiving 1,382.
LaDonna Coon will retain her position as Tillamook School District Director, position 2, with 1,572 votes. Becky Hogan-Heimerl received 1,465, a close call as of election night.
Jesse Werner won Tillamook School District Director, position 3 with 1,633 votes against incumbent Eva S. Manderson, who received 1,365 votes.
Mike Gardner won Tillamook School District Director, position 5 with 1,634 votes. Incumbent Nick Troxel received 1,365 votes.
Port of Garibaldi Commissioner, position 2 was a close race, with Jaime Perez receiving 395 votes, Joe Watkins receiving 348 votes, and John Luquette receiving 322.
Val Folkema won Port of Garibaldi Commissioner, position 4 with 751 votes. Challenger Cindy Oswald received 334 votes.
Damian Laviolette won Port of Nehalem Commissioner, position 4 with 564 votes. Challenger Joe Velkinburg received 472 votes.
Kevin Stoecker won Port of Tillamook Commissioner, position 3 with 1,183 votes, against incumbent Christian Sween, who received 938 votes.
Bill Baertlein won Port of Tillamook Commissioner, position 4 with 1,571 votes. Challenger James Potts received 994 votes.
Pami Boomer won Mid-County Recreation District Director, position 3, with 1,684 votes. Challenger Larry Oswald received 826 votes.
Frank Knight III won North County Recreation District Director, position 4, with 947 votes. John Coopersmith received 333 votes.
Incumbent Jack Bloom will remain on the North County Recreation District Director, position 5, with 808 votes. Constance Shimek received 474 votes.
Other races ran uncontested.
