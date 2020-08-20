Service for the $500 Emergency Relief Check Program will be available at participating banks and credit unions from Monday-Friday. Appointments and walk-ins will not be taken on Saturday or Sunday.
Financial institutions went to great lengths to meet the goal that there would be access points for these funds in every region of the state. There are more than 150 locations providing this service across the state. The program needs to have similar access points every day in every part of the state. This is not possible on the weekends, as some participating financial institutions will not be open on Saturday and Sunday.
The DAS website has been updated to reflect the Monday-Friday schedule: https://emergencychecks.oregon.gov/
If Oregonians are in need for further assistance, such as help with rent/mortgage payments, food assistance, child care, or other COVID-19 related issues, they can call 211 for support.
The $500 Emergency Relief Check Program launched successfully on Wednesday, Aug.19, getting more than 12,000 people access to financial relief the same day they applied. As of 3:30 p.m., Aug. 20, more than 33,000 payments have been distributed across the state. The Legislature allocated $35 million in federal funds for this program, meaning 70,000 eligible Oregonians will be served.
As a reminder, to be eligible for a $500 relief check, applicants must meet the following criteria:
• Have earned $4,000/month or less pre-tax prior to their income loss due to COVID-19.
• Not have received all unemployment payments they are owed.
• Be a current resident of Oregon and 18 years or older.
• Be able to prove their identity and that they are an in-state resident.
• Attest that they are experiencing severe financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the Governor’s executive orders.
Applicants must also wear a mask and observe 6 feet of physical distancing when arriving at a participating bank or credit union.
The participating bank in Tillamook County is Umpqua Bank, located at 2405 3rd St., in Tillamook.
