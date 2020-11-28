U.S. Coast Guard crews have suspended the search around 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, for a man missing in the Netarts Bay. Crews searched for the man by helicopter beginning Friday, Nov. 27, after an inflatable boat capsized in the bay.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, one female was hoisted to safety by an aircrew. The boat had reportedly capsized due to a wave.
