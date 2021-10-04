Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported capsized sailboat at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, north of Rockaway, near Nedonna Beach, just south of the south Nehalem Jetty. Rockaway Fire-Rescue, Garibaldi Fire-Rescue, Nehalem Bay Fire-Rescue, Tillamook Ambulance and the US Coast Guard responded as well.
According to the sheriff’s office, fire personnel located an unconscious/not breathing woman on the beach and CPR was initiated. Unfortunately, the woman could not be resuscitated. U.S. Coast Guard crews continued searching the area for survivors with two motor lifeboats.
The capsized sailboat, registered out of Astoria, became partially beached and coast guard personnel were able to gain access to the vessel and located a deceased man, the sheriff’s office reported.
The two victims, husband and wife, were believed to be the only people on board the vessel at the time of the incident. Thanks to the efforts of Tillamook 911 Dispatchers, the victims were identified and immediate family has been notified.
This investigation continues.
