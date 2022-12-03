The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office is searching for two Persons of Interest associated with a homicide victim who was discovered December 2, 2022. A 52-year-old deceased male was located in a campsite in the Tillamook State Forest.
It is believed Sturgill and Peaslee had taken the victim's light blue 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan that had Oregon Plate YPM326 and a VIN of 4T3ZF19C92U420329.
If you see this vehicle, or the two Persons of Interest, do not contact the individuals, instead, please call 911 immediately.
Previous Coverage at 3:40 pm December 2:
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, and the Tillamook County Major Crimes Team are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the East Fork of the Trask River area of the Tillamook State Forest.
Detectives are on scene and more information will be released as soon as it is possible and appropriate to do so.
Please stay away from the area while this investigation is ongoing.
