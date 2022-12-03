Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office is searching for two Persons of Interest associated with a homicide victim who was discovered December 2, 2022. A 52-year-old deceased male was located in a campsite in the Tillamook State Forest.

The two Persons of Interest are: Alyssa Z. Sturgill, 40, and Lisa M. Peaslee, 41, both were living in their car in the Tillamook Forest.

It is believed Sturgill and Peaslee had taken the victim's light blue 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan that had Oregon Plate YPM326 and a VIN of 4T3ZF19C92U420329.

Sheriff’s office asks for public help in locating vehicle associated with suspected homicide

If you see this vehicle, or the two Persons of Interest, do not contact the individuals, instead, please call 911 immediately.

Previous Coverage at 3:40 pm December 2:

The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, and the Tillamook County Major Crimes Team are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the East Fork of the Trask River area of the Tillamook State Forest.

Detectives are on scene and more information will be released as soon as it is possible and appropriate to do so.

Please stay away from the area while this investigation is ongoing.

