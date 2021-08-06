Tillamook County Health Department reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, 52 COVID-19 cases from July 18 to July 31. The previous two-week period had 30 cases.
“Our one-week case count is also something we monitor pretty closely,” Administrator Marlene Putman said. “We had 42 cases in this past week with 15 of those on the weekend from Friday through Sunday this week.”
Putman said the majority of individuals testing positive in the county are not vaccinated. The county has had nine breakthrough cases out of 100.
The health department is looking at seven potential workplace, public gathering and event outbreaks, Putman said. There are two confirmed official workplace outbreaks, with five or more COVID-19 cases. Oregon Health Authority confirmed Tillamook Youth Correctional Facility has six reported cases and Tillamook County Creamery Association also has six reported cases.
“The delta variant continues to be the prevalent variant circulating Oregon and across the United States at this time,” Putman said. “There are 179 cases being tracked in Oregon at this point.”
As of Aug. 4, there are 20 delta variant cases in our region, which includes Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties.
Even if you are vaccinated, you can still carry the virus and pass it on to others, Putman said. The increase is cases began after the removal of masks, but there were also other things happening at the same time, Putman said. The health department is encouraging people to wear masks in public indoor spaces.
“We’re still learning across the country and across the world if people are fully protected with the vaccine,” Putman said. “We know they don’t get as sick.”
If you’re feeling ill, stay home. COVID-19 testing is available at no cost.
“If you need to get tested, you can come in to your 8th Street annex,” Putman said. “Give us a call at 842-3900 so we can schedule you.”
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, call the health center’s nurse information line at 503-842-3940.
A vaccine walk-up event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Tillamook High School, located at 2605 12th St. in Tillamook.
Vice-Chair David Yamamoto said in the courthouse, in the state of Oregon, circuit court areas are requiring masks. Masks are also required in public areas of the courthouse. People are required to wear a mask when entering the courthouse, vaccinated or not. When the courthouse meeting rooms are used for jury assembly, masks will be required.
Gov. Kate Brown also mandated masks in all state offices, such as the DMV. Schools this fall will require masks for all students and personnel. Places such as health care facilities and transportation continue to require masks as well.
Commissioner Erin Skaar said the commissioners are not voting on a mask mandate. These are recommendations being made by OHA. Some folks are against wearing a mask or getting vaccinated. Social distancing and staying away from large gatherings are other ways to help.
Yamamoto said the universal masking is about personal choice. Even if you have been vaccinated, if you have underlying health conditions or are elderly, you should consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, he said.
Yamamoto added that if you are not vaccinated, the best option is to get the vaccine. The increase in COVID-19 cases is mainly occurring with the unvaccinated population. The commissioners will continue to monitor the situation daily.
