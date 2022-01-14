Tillamook County Health Department reports 53 COVID-19 cases for the weekend case count, from Jan. 7-9, and 129 cases for the 7-day case count, from Jan. 2-8. The 14-day case count was 220 from Dec. 26 through Jan. 8.
“Forty-two are confirmed not vaccinated, one did not have a vaccine record and nine fully vaccinated,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson reported during a community update Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Colson said the county has four confirmed outbreaks, 12 pending investigation, for a total of 16 under monitoring. Oregon Health Authority reported a workplace outbreak as of Jan. 12 at Tillamook County Creamery Association with 13 cases.
Tillamook County has 54 COVID-related deaths, as of Jan. 12. Forty-three of those individuals were unvaccinated, one had no vaccine record and 10 were fully vaccinated.
Two cases of the omicron variant have been detected in Tillamook County. Tillamook County Health Department had requested variant sequencing by the state lab for samples collected on Dec. 26, 2021. Due to the limited capacity of the state lab, not all positive COVID-19 tests may be sequenced and returns of results may be delayed, such as in the case of these two cases.
“Tillamook County is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases with positive COVID-19 cases increasing from 91 in the previous 7-day case count to 129 in this current 7-day case count,” Colson said. “The surge is likely due to recent holiday gatherings and arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant.”
As we enter the surge in cases, public health guidelines have changed to support public health staff. Local public health staff will only be able to contact a limited number of positive COVID-19 cases to perform case investigation.
“With more COVID-19 cases than staff can manage, it is important that the community take action to keep themselves and others safe as a positive test or exposure,” Colson said. “Public health staff is committed to making the education for cases and contacts available.”
If you have any questions, call the public health staff at 503-842-3940.
COVID-19 testing remains available at the health center’s acute care clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required. Call 503-842-3900 to schedule. Adventist Health Tillamook and Rinehart Clinic also have testing available.
“We’re looking for options to help provide the community with self-tests and home tests,” Colson said. “We hope to have more information soon.”
The health department’s vaccine clinic is at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Vaccines, pediatric vaccines, flu and pneumonia vaccines are available.
“COVID-19 vaccines are available Monday through Friday at our main clinic on Pacific Avenue,” Colson said. “Appointments are preferred so please give us a call at 503-842-3900 to schedule.”
Adventist Health Tillamook is providing vaccines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at the Tillamook Medical Plaza and Women’s and Family Health. Pacific City also has vaccines at the Adventist Health clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rinehart Clinic has vaccines weekly by appointment. Local pharmacies also have vaccines available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.