Tillamook Narcotics Team (TNT) observed a vehicle traveling southbound at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, on Main Avenue in Tillamook. Detectives observed the vehicle commit several traffic infractions before conducting a traffic stop for the purposes of enforcing the traffic violations.
During the stop, the driver, Kelly Marie Miller, (47), of Tillamook presented signs of intoxication. An investigation for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and/or controlled substances (DUII) was conducted.
Miller consented to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and performed poorly and was arrested for DUII. Detectives conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered approximately 2 ounces of Methamphetamine, approximately 8 grams of Heroin, numerous other drug indicia, along with evidence of sales to include cash. All of the drugs, cash, and other evidence was seized.
Kelly Marie Miller was charged with:
-DUII
-Reckless Endangering
-Unlawful Delivery of Heroin
-Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine
-Unlawful Possession of Heroin
-Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine
Sheriff Horton wants to remind everyone law enforcement is out in full force this Labor Day Weekend to make sure our communities stay safe. If you drink, please borrow a couch, or catch a ride with a sober friend. Do anything but get behind the wheel of a car. All law enforcement personnel are being deployed for this maximum enforcement weekend to protect our communities.
The Tillamook Narcotics Team (TNT) is comprised of detectives from both the Tillamook Police Department and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office. The Tillamook Narcotics Team tip line is (503) 815-3319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.