According to Oregon Health Authority (OHA) date as of February 3, Tillamook County residents have hit 80.1% vaccinated. 17,131 people ages 18 years and older have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine out of the 21,375 in Tillamook's population. For more information like this, go to the Oregon Health Authority website and look for the COVID-19 dashboard.
Feeling ill and need to get a COVID test? The federal government is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests. Order online at www.covidtests.gov or call 1-800-232-0233 for more information.
If you’d like to get your COVID shot visit the health department’s vaccine clinic at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Vaccines, pediatric vaccines, flu and pneumonia vaccines are also available.
Adventist Health Tillamook is providing vaccines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at the Tillamook Medical Plaza and Women’s and Family Health.
