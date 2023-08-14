Smoke was reported at approximately 5:45pm Sunday night. Nehalem Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to the Lost Creek area in Cook Creek basin of Tillamook State Forest. A fire was found off Lost Creek Road actively burning in timber and estimated at 1.5 acres.
Engines from Tillamook, Astoria, and Forest Grove districts responded along with water tenders from Nehalem and Garibaldi Fire. In addition, two – ten person crews from South Fork Camp were assigned and worked through the night to secure a line around the fire.
Mop up has started and resources will be on site Monday to further secure control lines and look for hotspots.
ODF asks the public for continued diligence during this intense heat event to prevent any new starts. A county-wide burn ban is in place and Public Use Restrictions are at HIGH across the area.
You can check fire levels and restrictions at the ODF webpage: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.