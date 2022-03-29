featured top story
Tillamook school employee arrested for alleged sex abuse involving minor
- Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office
-
- Updated
- 0
March 29, 2022, 2:30 pm - For Immediate Release
A Tillamook School District employee has been arrested for alleged sex abuse involving a minor. On March 23, 2022, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested Briana Richelle Chambers, 28, of Bay City, Oregon. Chambers was booked into Tillamook County Jail on charges of Contributing to the Sexual Delinquency of a Minor, four counts of Sex Abuse 3 and Tampering with Evidence.
“This investigation involves unlawful sexual conduct between the suspect and a minor teenaged male,” said TCSO Detective Sgt. Michelle Brewer. “The crimes alleged did not occur on school property and did not involve any students at the school where she worked.”
This is an ongoing investigation. TCSO does not release victim information in cases of sexual assault or any cases involving minors.
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
Online Poll
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Bulletin
Trending Today
Articles
- Tillamook school employee arrested for alleged sex abuse involving minor
- Boat Fire at the Port of Garbaldi
- Current E-Edition
- Emergency personnel respond Saturday to motorcycle accident in Tillamook Forest
- BOCC distributes $5.2 million in ARPA funding
- Tillamook man faces multiple charges
- Oregon Mattress Recycling Bill Becomes Law
- THH E-Edition for 3-29-22
- Creating a Community Icon: ‘Plane on a Stick’ replaced with a WWII Era Blimp
- Avian Influenza: Oregon Department of Agriculture issues advisory
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.