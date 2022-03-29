Tillamook County Press Release
Tillamook school employee arrested for alleged sex abuse involving minor
March 29, 2022, 2:30 pm - For Immediate Release
 
A Tillamook School District employee has been arrested for alleged sex abuse involving a minor. On March 23, 2022, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested Briana Richelle Chambers, 28, of Bay City, Oregon. Chambers was booked into Tillamook County Jail on charges of Contributing to the Sexual Delinquency of a Minor, four counts of Sex Abuse 3 and Tampering with Evidence.
 
“This investigation involves unlawful sexual conduct between the suspect and a minor teenaged male,” said TCSO Detective Sgt. Michelle Brewer. “The crimes alleged did not occur on school property and did not involve any students at the school where she worked.”
 
This is an ongoing investigation. TCSO does not release victim information in cases of sexual assault or any cases involving minors.
 
 
