In Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) weekly report for Nov. 16-22, weekly hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose to 366, a 26 percent increase and the highest weekly yet reported in the pandemic. During the week, 129,564 COVID-19 tests were conducted.
Oregon’s hospitality for Region 1, according to OHA’s data on Monday, Nov. 30, – which includes Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties – for adult ICU beds, there were 283 beds occupied and 60 beds available. For adult non-ICU beds, such as medical/surgical beds, there were 1,707 beds occupied and 175 beds available.
The Tillamook County Community Health Centers COVID-19 weekly case summary for Nov. 20-25 reports five new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and one new presumptive case. There are seven active cases in the county. This brings the county to 99 positive COVID-19 cases. Two individuals are currently hospitalized.
Adventist Health Tillamook Marketing and Communications Manager Cherie Plaisted said the capacity of the Tillamook hospital is expandable if there is an increase in patients. At this time, Tillamook has not experienced a surge in patients.
“Since we are a part of the Adventist Health hospital system, we have access to additional supplies, beds and expertise should we need it,” Plaisted said.
Adventist Health Tillamook also has an intensive care unit, Plaisted added.
At Adventist Health Tillamook, a health care provider must order the COVID-19 test.
“We encourage patients who think they need testing for COVID-19 symptoms or exposures to call our offices and make an appointment for an in-person or virtual evaluation,” Plaisted said. “Tell the provider about your symptoms and how you think you may have been exposed to the virus during the call.”
Plaisted said patients must meet the testing criteria outlined by OHA and the Centers for Disease Control to be tested at an Adventist Health facility. In Tillamook County, testing is limited to those who are symptomatic.
People can call Adventist Health Tillamook at 503-842-4444 or Tillamook County Community Health Centers COVID-19 Nurse Information Line at 503-842-3940.
